Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign in IPL 2023 so far. They currently lay in eighth place in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table with four wins in 10 matches. With only four more matches remaining, the two-time IPL champions indeed have a chance to make it to the top four. The Knights started their campaign with a narrow defeat to Punjab Kings but wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Gujarat Titans gave KKR some early momentum in the tournament. But all that was quashed with four back-to-back defeats to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. These four losses seemed to take the breath out of KKR’s title challenge, but hopes were raised when they managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad from a losing position. After making the final in 2021, KKR did not qualify for the playoffs last year. RCB Playoff Chances in IPL 2023: Here’s How Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Finish Among Final Four.

Frequent changes in the playing XI, injuries and a poor bowling attack have been some of the problems that Chandrakant Pandit and co have had to deal with. There has been no fixed opening combination and with foreign pacers like Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee out of form, it was meant that the relatively inexperienced fast-bowling attack would suffer. The spinners--Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma have done well, but Sunil Narine has been far from his best. Also, the fact that Shreyas Iyer was ruled of the tournament with an injury was a setback that cost KKR a lot. Rana, the captain in his place, has been good but more consistency with the bat was expected from him. He did show his leadership acumen by pulling off a masterstroke by giving Varun Chakaravarthy the ball to defend nine runs in the last over. With four matches remaining, here’s how KKR can make it to the playoffs. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Win all four matches. KKR cannot afford to lose even a single game from here on, as a defeat would mean that their playoff chances are virtually over. The Knights need eight more points, which will eventually increase their tally to 16. Teams with 16 points are expected to have a shot at the top four, but with this being a 10-team competition, there would be some intense competition with net run rate coming into the equation. KKR would preferably want to win all four of their remaining matches by good margins. Not just this, but KKR would also hope that other results go their way and they move upward in the points table from here on.

Rana and co next face Punjab Kings (May 8) followed by a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 11. Both matches would be played at Eden Gardens, a venue where KKR have had just one win so far this year. They would next travel to Chennai to take on MS Dhoni’s CSK (May 14). Their last group stage encounter is a clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 20 at Eden Gardens.

