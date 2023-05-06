The Indian Premier League 2023 is entering its business end stages. Teams are hobbling to reach the playoffs and a string of results have opened the doors of teams in the middle and lower-of the table to hustle hard in the race of going forward. Like every year RCB fans are concerned about their team's hopes of reaching the play-offs. They had a great start to the tournament as they were doing well at their home games but two big losses to bottom table dwellers KKR has dented their chances big time. RCB has been lately consistent in entering the playoffs as they achieved it thrice in the last three seasons. Although twice they lost in the Eliminator and last season, they lost in the Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, let's take a look at how the Royal Challengers Bangalore can move to IPL 2023 play-offs. RCB Wins ‘Twitter World Cup 2023’, Beat Tanzania’s Simba Sports Club in ‘Final Poll’.

With 10 points in 9 matches, RCB are in the fifth position of the IPL table. They have RR, CSK, LSG and GT ahead of them. It is not a bad position to be in as the three teams in-front of them have played one extra game and are only one point ahead. They have five games remaining and to reach the 16-point mark, they have to win three out of the remaining five games. The way league is progressing, 16 points might not just be enough for qualification and will bring the net run rate into play, in which RCB are not in a very strong position. They have games left with teams at the top half of the table like Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and a very crucial game against in-form Mumbai Indians. They will need at least one win from these three games, specially in the MI match as they are contesting for a slot RCB is also competiting for. Biggest RCB Fan Found! Swiggy Delivery Executive Goes Viral for Covering His Bike With Royal Challengers Bangalore Stars' Stickers (Watch Video).

RCB have games left at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad. These are slow pitches that will assist the spinners and doesn't suit the strength of RCB. Their only home game is against Gujarat Titans, but it is the last game of the league stage and by then GT might qualify and field a comparatively weaker side. The chances look solid for RCB to qualify for the playoffs this season but a loss against Delhi Capitals will dent their chances heavily and negate the slight lead they have.

