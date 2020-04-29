KKR Shares Birthday Boy Andre Russell's Video of Singing Bollywood Song 'Subah Hone Na De' From Desi Boyz Movie, Windies Cricketer is a True All-Rounder!

Andre Russell (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Indies import in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a genuine all-rounder, not just on the field but off it as well. Russell is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The Windies cricketer was born on April 29, 1988, in Kingston, Jamaica and has made his name as one of the power hitters in T20 cricket. On Russell Muscle's, as he is popularly called, birthday, Knight Riders shared a video of him singing famous Bollywood song 'Subah Hone Na De' from Desi Boyz movie starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The song is sung by Mika Singh, Bohemia, Shefali Alvares. Happy Birthday Andre Russell: From 88 vs CSK to 42 vs India in 2016 T20I World Cup, Five Times Russell Muscle Annihilated Opposition.

"Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song 'Subah hone na de' Dre Russ is one of them 'Desi Boyz' after all! May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come!" tweeted KKR along with the viral video.

#ViralVideo: Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song 'Subah hone na de' 🔥 Dre Russ is one of them 'Desi Boyz' after all! May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come!💜#HappyBirthdayAndre #DreRuss #Bollywood #KolkataKnightRiders #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qU4VVcA5ex — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2020

Russell has bee a proven match-winner for Knight Riders over the years. The right-hander has single-handedly played some match-winning knocks for the Kolkata-based franchise. Russell made his IPL debut in 2012 when he was picked by Delhi Capitals formerly Delhi Daredevils. In 2014, KKR bought the Windies cricketer, but from 2015 onwards he became a regular member of the KKR playing XI. In 64 IPL matches, Russell has scored 1400 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 186.41 and has picked 55 wickets as well.