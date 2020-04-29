Happy Birthday Andre Russell: From 88 vs CSK to 42 vs India in 2016 T20I World Cup, Five Times Russell Muscle Annihilated Opposition

Andre Russell (Photo Credits: File Image)

A batting powerhouse, one of the deadliest strikers of the ball and the leading cricketer in Twenty20 internationals and in leagues around the world, Andre Russell celebrates his 32nd birthday this April 29, 2020. Banned in 2017 for doping, Russell came out blazing in 2018 and has since taken himself a notch higher than all others when it comes to T20 cricket. Russell took his first step into international cricket as a fast-bowling all-rounder in a Test match against Sri Lanka in 2010. Incidentally, that was the only Test he would play for the West Indies after Russell decided to focus more on limited-overs cricket. KKR Would've Won More Titles Had They Bought Andre Russell Earlier, Says Gautam Gambhir.

Initially starting out as a fast bowler who could use the long handle in the death overs, Russell honed his batting skills and started playing in different T20 leagues around the world. His exploits in different leagues saw Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) purchase him at the 2014 IPL auctions. But it was really after he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 that Russell’s career took a turn and made him one of the most successful T20 cricketers around the world and a game-changer. Take a look at some of his best performances:

43* off 20 Deliveries vs India – Mumbai – 2016 ICC T20 World Cup

India had somehow scampered through to the semi-finals of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup while West Indies were on a three-match winning run and, courtesy the power players in their squad, also the favourites. But India were playing at home and had just beaten Bangladesh and Australia in successive thrilling encounters. India batted first and posted 192 on board in a flat Wankhede track. A respectable score but not enough.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya then bowled NO balls to Lendl Simmons (82*) when the West Indian, who had flown from the Caribbean to Mumbai just two days before the semi-final, was out. But the work was still left to be done and Russell ensured it was done. In his 20-ball stay at the crease, Russell blazed four sixes and three boundaries for 43 runs. The last of those four maximums sailed West Indies home in a camper.

88* off 36 Deliveries vs Chennai Super Kings – Chepauk – IPL 2018

A Russell batting masterclass! Full of sixes and fireworks and with it some rescue work too. Asked to bat first, KKR were reeling at 89/5 with their entire top order back in the dugout. Then Russell stepped out. He had come with some blazing cameos in the previous games but this was of a different sort. Imran Tahir was the first bowler Russell faced and he showed respect by running and defending but the others he tore into.

By the time CSK had bowled out their quota of 20 overs, Russell had reached 88 from only 36 balls and KKR from 89/5 in 9.6 to 202/6. Captain Dinesh Karthik, who was Russell’s partner at the other end, made run-a-ball 26.

Russell hit 11 sixes and single four in that carnage with most of his maximums travelling straight over the bowler’s head, who were simply bowling full length or misplaced Yorkers. Russell’s teammate Dwayne Bravo came out the worst with Russell taking him for seven sixes off his haul of 11. It remains Russell’s highest score in the IPL.

121* off 49 Deliveries and a Hat trick – Trinidad – Caribbean Premier League 2018

Chris Lynn, Colin Munro and Brendon McCullum helped the Trinbago Knight Riders post a record-breaking 223/6 on board – a record first innings score in the CPL. But the record could have been much bigger had Russell not claimed a hat-trick with his final five deliveries of the innings.

McCullum, after smashing Russell for a boundary, miscued one to long-on and Darren Bravo followed him the very next delivery after failing to bat a ripping yorker. Dinesh Ramdin then found a fielder with a pull to gift Russell his first-ever T20 hat-trick.

But that was not all. Later with the Jamaica Tallawahs struggling at 41/5 chasing such a big score, captain Russell went crazy. He hit 13 sixes – an all-time record in T20 cricket and smashed 121 off just 49 deliveries to take his side home. It was one of the best individual performances in T20 cricket with no other cricketer ever scoring a century and also taking a hat-trick in the same match.

48* off 13 Deliveries vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chinnaswamy – IPL 2019

Chasing 206 to win, KKR found themselves needing 53 off the final three overs. Captain Dinesh Karthik had just been dismissed and Russell was on 2 off 3. Mohammad Siraj came to bowl the 18th over. Now for a little background story, Siraj was having a bad day and had already dropped two catches.

But with 53 needed from 18 deliveries, Siraj started well and bowled successive dots in his opening two balls. But the third – a bouncer – was called wide and that seemed to have put Siraj off because he was literally off after bowling a beamer that resulted in him getting suspended. To add to his woes, the beamer was hooked for a six.

Marcus Stoinis replaced him for the next four deliveries and conceded two more sixes. The over went for 23 runs. And KKR’s equation came down to 33 off 12 deliveries. Tim Southee came to bowl the penultimate over and conceded four sixes and a four leaving KKR only 1 run to get in the last over. Russell’s score read 48 not-out off just 12 balls and KKR were home with five deliveries and as many as wickets in hand.

62 off 28 Deliveries vs Delhi Capitals – Delhi – IPL 2019

Asked to bat first, KKR were struggling at 61/5 when Russell joined captain Karthik at the crease. The pair then added 96 in just six overs with Russell plummeting the Delhi bowlers all around the park for his knock of 62 from only 28 balls, which included six maximums and four boundaries.

The big West Indian then came back with the ball and struck in his first over by dismissing Shreyas Iyer (43). KKR, however, went on to lost the game in the super over with Russell failing to repeat his heroics in the super over against Kagiso Rabada. Happy Birthday Russell Muscle!