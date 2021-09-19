Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs RCB clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021 (Monday) as both teams aims to resume their season on a winning note. So ahead of the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, likely playing XI and everything you need to know. KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021.

The teams were in contrasting forms before the postponement of the competition as Riyal Challengers Bangalore occupy one of the four playoff spots after making their best start to a season, while Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to string a decent run of results together as just two wins in seven matches, sees them linger towards the bottom of the team standings.

KKR vs RCB Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Riyal Challengers Bangalore have played against each other 27 times in IPL and the two-time champions have the better head-to-head record. KKR have recorded 14 victories while RCB have 13 wins to their name.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31, Key Players

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will be the key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore while Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik will play an important role for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31, Mini Battles

AB de Villiers vs Varun Chakravarthy is one of the battles to look forward to while Shubman Gill vs Mohammed Siraj could also be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR vs RCB) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 31, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

