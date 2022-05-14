Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) second time in a much crucial battle on May 14 2022, Saturday. Both the teams have 10 points on the table so far with KKR having two and SRH three matches pending to be played in the race for play-offs. Meanwhile, we here are some players to pick in your KKR vs SRH Fantasy Playing XI as the two teams take on each other on Friday. KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 61.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer scored 43 runs of 24 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) to get his team pass the total of 165 runs in their previous match. Venkatesh Iyer is the player to watch out for as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Nitish Rana (KKR)

Apart from Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana also executed a meaninful inning against MI to help his side put a decent total of 165 runs on the board. He scored 43 in 26 which comprised of four sixes and three fours. Nitish Kumar is among the favourite for the match between KKR and SRH on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 61.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

Before the start of the season, Andre Russell was among the players who were much talked about due to their bad performance in past seasons. Andre Russell proved his critics wrong this season and has been consistently performing. He took two important wickets at top order against Mumbai Indians in their previous match to subdue the opponents and get closer to victory. He is our favourite for players to watch out for as KKR take on SRH on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

After both the openers of SRH were dismissed on duck, Rahul Tripathi helped his side stabilize the innings and scored a half century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. Rahul Tripathi is among the chosen players to watch out for as SRH takes on KKR on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Aiden Markram (SRH)

Along with Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram also made some runs for third wicket to steady the ship. He is also a power hitter at times and can turn the matches around. We pick him among the players to watch out for as SRH take on KKR in a crucial battle on Saturday.

