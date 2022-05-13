Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face off against each other in match 61 of Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on May 14, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 202 encounter, we bring you KKR vs SRH betting odds along with the win probability. KKR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 61.

Kolkata Knight Riders have started to turn around their results but it could be too little too late as they hope to make it to the playoffs. Shreyas Iyer's men need to win their remaining two fixtures and hope other results go their way. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, once favourite for a top-four finish, have called behind in the race after four consecutive defeats. IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: 3 Likely Teams That Will Join Gujarat Titans in the Final Four.

KKR vs SRH Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Kolkata Knight Riders are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of KKR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. KKR have the odds of 1.80 in their favour while SRH are a 2.00 underdog.

KKR vs SRH Win Predictions

KKR vs SRH (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Kolkata Knight Riders are tipped to come away with a win from the KKR have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to SRH's 47%. The earlier meeting saw Hyderbad emerge victorious with a dominant display.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2022 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).