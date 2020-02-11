KL Rahul Scores Fourth ODI Hundred During India vs New Zealand 3rd One-Day at Bay Oval

KL Rahul celebrates after scoring his century. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Whether he opens the innings or comes lower down the order, one this is guaranteed when it comes to KL Rahul and that is runs. The batsmen continued his brilliant form in the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as the 27-year-old scored his 4th century in One-Day internationals. The right-handed batsmen once again showed his class by batting at number 5 as he pulled the visitors out of a delicate situation in the game and held the innings together during the middle overs. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happens

The wicket-keeper came in during a tough time for India in the game as they had just lost Prithvi Shaw to a run-out and were struggling at 62/3 in the 13th over. He along with Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings as both the players stitched up a hundred run-partnership with the latter scoring a brilliant half-century before getting out to Jimmy Neesham. Rahul continued getting the runs after Iyer’s departure and scored a brilliant century, his first of this series. NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Live Score.

KL Rahul was given a lifeline when he was on 80 as keeper Latham dropped a tough chance off Mitchell Santner’s delivery, a gift Rahul gladly accepted. The 27-year-olds previous best in the series was 88 not out in the first ODI in Hamilton. The wicket-keeper batsmen was also brilliant during the five-game T20I series as he helped India to complete a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps. Virat Kohli Dismissed Cheaply in Third ODI Against New Zealand, Registers These Unwanted Records.

Speaking of the match, after being asked to bat first India got off to a poor start as they lost Mayan Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw early in the game but Shreyas Iyer (62) and KL Rahul (112) got them back in the game. Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson and Jimmy Neesham bagged a wicket each.