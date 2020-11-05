Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty would definitely be on cloud nine right now as finally she was wished by none other than KL Rahul. For the unversed, the Indian cricketer and Sunil Shetty's daughter are rumoured to be dating each other. Rahul took to his social media and shared a lovely post featuring him and Athiya and captioned it as 'Happy Birthday mad child'. In the sun-kissed selfie, we can see Athiya leaning on the cricketer's shoulder. Must say, both of them look damn cute in each other's company. As soon as Rahul shared the post online, it went viral on the web. Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Relationship: 'She Is A Private Person, Not The Kind to Go To The Stadium to Watch Him Play'- Says Report.

The happy birthday post by the cricketer has garnered many likes and comments wherein fans have left heart emojis on the rumoured couple's adorbs photo. However, this is not the first time the two have indulged into PDA. As many times in the past, the two often have left mushy comments on each other's post. Even after this, the two have remained tight-lipped over dating each other. KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread (See Instagram Stories).

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday mad child 🖤 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Nov 5, 2020 at 4:43am PST

All, we would say, sooner the better guys, make it official! Having said that, while KL Rahul is proving his skills on the cricket ground by playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), Athiya, on the other hand, was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Stay tuned!

