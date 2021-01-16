There has always been a connection between the Bollywood industry and cricket world. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story is a legit example of the same. However, another couple who has been garnering attention with their on and off romance is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. While the two are rumoured to be dating, there have been several instances that prove that love is in the air. Recently, Athiya conducted a 'post a pic of’ session on Instagram. Amid this, when a fan asked to share an unseen picture of hers with KL Rahul, she did it! KL Rahul Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Her 28th Birthday With a Super Cute Post Calling The Actress 'Mad Child'.

On the fan's request, the leggy lass shared a photo of the couple together. In the pic, the duo can be seen wearing masks which affirms that the click is from the lockdown/pandemic days. The selfie made public by the actress sees the lovebirds quite close together. Athiya has always stayed mum on being quizzed about KL Rahul, but, on the other hand, has never shied away from posting the man's photo on the internet. KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread (See Instagram Stories).

Check Out Athiya and KL Rahul's Unseen Picture:

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reports of KL Rahul and Athiya dating each other have been floating online from quite a long time. Last year in November 2020, Rahul had wished Athiya on her birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote. The couple even rang in New Year 2019 together in Thailand, with their friends, but both have always remained tight-lipped about their link-up. Stay tuned!

