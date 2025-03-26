The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. With this comprehensive victory, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have suffered back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2025. The Rajasthan-based franchise needs to regroup itself and find out what went wrong during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Jofra Archer Hammers Two Huge Sixes, Propels Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Kolkata invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first on a tricky surface. Royals were restricted to 151/9 in 20 overs after wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 runs off 28 balls. Stand-in captain Riyan Parag (25) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) played fighting knocks. With the ball, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece. Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Riyan Parag's Feet During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati (See Pics and Video).

While chasing 152 runs, Knight Riders opener Quinton de Kock played a match-winning unbeaten innings. The stylish left-handed batter hammered 97 runs off 61 deliveries, including eight fours and six maximums. Quinton's blistering knock helped the defending champions to thrash the Rajasthan Royals. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be happy with their team's performance after losing their opening match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at iconic Eden Gardens.

