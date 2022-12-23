Kolkata Knight Riders have been among the most successful teams in the IPL and would be hoping to mount a strong challenge for the title next season. The franchise came close to winning a third IPL title but were denied by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in 2021. They went big on skipper Shreyas Iyer earlier in the IPL 2022 mega auction and after a poor season, they will hope to outperform themselves when the next edition of the tournament gets underway. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who KKR have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

The Knight Riders were pretty busy in the trade window, making some big signings in form of Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals, besides acquiring the signatures of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from champions Gujarat Titans. KKR do have the players for a strong playing XI but will struggle when it comes to backup options. With 11 players to buy and having a purse of just Rs 7.05 crore (the lowest at the IPL 2023 Auction), one can expect them to not make any big-name signings. IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players KKR Can Target at Mini-Auction on December 23.

KKR Full Squad for IPL 2023

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: To be updated.

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh. IPL 2023 Auction Updates on Indian Players: From Mayank Agarwal to Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Cricketers From India To Watch Out For.

KKR Previous Season Recap: The Knight Riders slumped to one of their worst performances in recent seasons with a seventh-placed finish in IPL 2022. While they did begin well, the former champions ended up losing a total of eight matches out of 14 and won just 12 points.

