Shakib Al Hasan would be playing for KKR once again after the two-time champions signed him towards the end of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Bangladesh all-rounder had earlier helped KKR reach the IPL 2021 final. He has part of the Knights earlier as well.

Shakib Al Hasan Returns to Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shakib Al Hasan is next and he is SOLD to KKR for INR 1.5 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

