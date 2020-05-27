Krunal Pandya Calls Brother Hardik ‘Source of Motivation’ in Latest Instagram Post (See Pic)

Krunal Pandya and Harik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Krunal Pandya and his younger brother Hardik are among the most popular brother pairs in international cricket. Their bond both on and off the cricket field is there for everyone to see and Krunal’s latest picture once again provides a testament to the close relationship they share with each other. Krunal and Hardik have not only played together for the India national cricket team but also for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have won numerous matches for their respective teams. With all cricket events suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, both the brothers have been staying at home and sharing some valuable time with their family. Hardik Pandya Gets Nostalgic, Shares Video of His Brutal Hitting From His Early Days in Domestic Cricket (View Post).

In a recent picture with Hardik, Krunal praised his younger brother and thanked him for being a source of inspiration for him. “Gym time with my source of motivation Krunal captioned the picture. He also used the famous “#PandyaBrothers” hashtag and also tagged Hardik in the post. Both the brothers were perhaps going to start their workout sessions in the house gym. Harbhajan Singh Posts Workout Video, Virat Kohli Roasts Him With Funny Comment (See Post).

Meanwhile, both the brothers have been spending some great time with their family members and often shares some lovely pictures of the family with their fans on social media.

With the country under lockdown until May 31, 2020, all sports personalities have been staying indoors and have been training in their respective home gyms to keep themselves fit. The Pandya brothers, like Virat Kohli, has been sharing short clips and pictures from their home workout sessions with their fans.

Both Krunal and Hardik would have been helping Mumbai Indians defend their IPL title in the 2020 edition of the franchise T20 league in this time of the year under normal circumstances. But the tournament was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI due to the spread of COVID-19 virus and also the nationwide lockdown.