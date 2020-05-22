Hardik Pandya Gets Nostalgic, Shares Video of His Brutal Hitting From His Early Days in Domestic Cricket (View Post)

Hardik Pandya During His Early Days (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India's swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently went down memory and shared a throwback video from his first year in domestic cricket. In the clip, the young dasher can be seen tormenting the bowlers by hitting and fours and sixes all over the park. Be it Pacers or spinners, Pandya can be seen smashing all sorts of bowler. The Baroda-born cricketer also remembered how crucial his early days were in professional cricket. Owing to his hitting prowess, Mumbai Indians bagged Pandya's services in IPL 2015. He continued to impress everyone with his all-round abilities and in 2016, the star all-rounder donned the Indian jersey. Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Picture of Himself Chilling at a Beach (View Post).

“Thinking about my first year in domestic cricket today.. some of those memories will stick with me for a lifetime and helped to set up a platform for me to play in the IPL and eventually for my country Thankful for everything that the sport has given me,” wrote Pandya while sharing the picture on Instagram. Pandya rose through ranks very quickly and helped India win several encounters. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at his video.

View Post:

In normal circumstances, Pandya would have been busy with Mumbai Indians in the latter half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been called off owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.