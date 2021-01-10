Baroda’s vice-captain Deepak Hooda has left team hotel and bio-bubble in Vadodara after alleging 'bullying' and 'misbehaving' by captain Krunal Pandya ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2021. Hooda thus will be unavailable for tournament that gets underway today (January 10). Baroda face Uttarakhand in their opening match on the opening day. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

In a letter to Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele, Hood in the e-mail as quoted by ESPNCrinfo wrote, "I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure,"Hooda said in the e-mail. "As from last some days and atleast from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Kurnal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara."

Hooda further accused Pandya of stopping him from practicing. "I told him [Pandya] that I'm doing my preparation with the permission of head coach [Bairgond]. He told me that "I'm the captain , who is the head coach. I am the overall of Baroda team." Then he stopped my practice showing his dadagiri (bullying),” Hooda added.

"I (have) never face(d) such a bad behaviour given by a team captain. I'm a team man and I always keep my team above me. Sir, really I got hurt a lot I have a respect in my game. I have values in my life. In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation,” Hooda was further quoted as saying.

