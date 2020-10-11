For a while now, there have been questions about Chris Gayle being absent from Kings XI Punjab squad. The netizens have raised a lot of questions about the absence of the Universe Boss from the KXIP line-up. Now here’s the answer. The Universe Boss has been hospitalised due to food poisoning reportedly. Gayle shared a few pictures of himself where he was seen chilling on the hospital bed. Along with the snap, he had also posted an interesting caption to go along with it. In the caption, he talks about fighting hard with his ultra-cool style. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab lost their sixth game in the IPL 2020. KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match Result: Bowlers Shine in Kolkata Knight Riders' Late Comeback Win to Topple Kings XI Punjab by 2-Runs.

Talking about Gayle, even the commentators had questioned the management about the absence of Gayle. Back then Anil Kumble had said, "Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in the playing eleven." Gayle's absence has bothered the Kings XI Punjab as the team relied heavily on the services of the West Indian. Now, let's have a look at the picture posted by Gayle below:

The team played against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and lost the game by a couple of runs. Kolkata Knight Riders had posted a total of 164 runs on the board with Dinesh Karthik scoring 50 runs from 29 balls and Shubman Gill hammered 57 runs from 47 balls. In response, the Kings XI Punjab team had KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal both scoring half-centuries. But they still lost the game by a couple of runs.

