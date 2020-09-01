Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul is up and running with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 right around the corner. After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period in Dubai, the Punjab-based team has resumed training, and their captain is looking in great touch. Taking to his official Instagram page, the swashbuckling batsman shared a video from his ‘fiery’ net practice session in which he can be seen middling the ball with perfection. In a recent interaction, Rahul had confessed that he was scared of losing his after owing to the Coronavirus-induced break. Contrary to that, however, the right-handed batsman is looking at his vintage best. KL Rahul Expresses ‘Excitement’ Ahead of Upcoming Season.

“Mode On,” wrote Rahul while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Fans were thrilled seeing Rahul’s batting blitzes and that too with Eminem’s famous track ‘Till I Collapse’ playing in the background. As a result, the comment section of the post was filled with praises. In fact, KXIP’s official Instagram account also reacted to the post by commenting: “Keep roaring.” Meanwhile, let’s look at how the dashing batsman sweated it out in nets. KXIP Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram 🦁 mode 🔛 @kxipofficial A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

Rahul enjoyed a sensational run in white-ball cricket lately and will aim to make a statement in IPL 2020 too. Along with playing staggering knocks, however, the Karnataka-born cricketer will also have the onus to lead the team, and it will be interesting to see how he’ll approach this challenge.

Nevertheless, he will be accompanied by the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami and Glenn Maxwell who are the proven stars in the shortest format of the game. Hence, KXIP have a great chance to lift their maiden IPL title, and all the opposition teams must be aware of the fact.

