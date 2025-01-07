With fans on the lookout for faster and shorter formats of cricket, a new franchise league is gearing up to begin, named 'Legend 90 League'. As the name suggests, Legend 90 League will be a 90-ball-per-side format competition, which is even shorter than 'The Hundred' and showcases a more dynamic and fast-paced cricket. The inaugural season of Legend 90 League will take place in February 2025 and will feature cricketing stalwarts from all across the globe participating. Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina To Lead Charge in Legend 90 League 2025.

Legend 90 League 2025 Teams

The first-ever Legend 90 League 2025 will have eight teams — Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings — participating in the tournament. The teams will feature a mix of retired, and current cricketers, which will bring both a touch of nostalgia, and newness to the competition, making the Legend 90 League a great viewing experience for fans in the stadium, and on TV, and OTT platforms.

Several franchises have already made pre-season signings; Delhi Royals have already roped in Shikhar Dhawan, Lendl Simmons, and Ross Taylor into their squad, while Big Boys will have the West Indian great Chris Gayle within their ranks. Another West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo will play for Rajasthan Kings, and India's ex-spinner Harbhajan Singh turn up for Haryana Gladiators. Chhattisgarh Warriors have several marquee players like Suresh Raina, Martin Guptill, and Ambati Rayudu gracing their dressing room. Gujarat Samp Army have also brought in Yusuf Pathan, Moeen Ali, and Saurabh Tiwary into their squad.

Legends 90 League 2025 Squads:

Haryana Gladiators: Ishank Jaggi, Imran Khan, Abu Nechim, Rikki Clarke, Manan Sharma, Chadwick Walton, Peter Trego, Praveen, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Asela Gunaratne, Ben Dunk, Harbhajan Singh

Chhattisgarh Warriors: Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddharth Kaul, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Kevon Cooper, Vishal Kushwah, Abhishek Sakuja, Amit Verma, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Colin de Grandhomme

Big Boys: Chris Gayle, Matt Prior, Shannon Gabriel, Ishan Malhotra, Varun Aaron, Monu Kumar, Neil Broom, Karanveer Singh, Chirag Gandhi, Robin Bist, Vinod Chanwariya, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Naman Sharma, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kapil Rana, Hershelle Gibbs, Abdur Razzak

Rajasthan Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Coray Anderson, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony.

Delhi Royals: Shikhar Dhawan, Lendl Simmons, Angelo Perera, Bipul Sharma, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Danusha Gunathilaka, Sharad Lumba, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jerome Taylor, Denesh Ramdin, Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana.

Dubai Giants: Shakib Al Hasan, Seekuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Siddharth Trivedi, Kevin O'Brien, Luke Fletcher, Brendon Taylor, Rahul Yadav, Kichard Levi, Kennar Lewis, Hamilton Masakadza, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Christopher Mpofu

Gujarat Samp Army: Yusuf Pathan, Moeen Ali, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Tiwary, Kesrick Williams, Jesal Karia, Navin Stewart, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, William Perkins, Mausif Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, Shapoor Zadran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Miguel Cummins.

