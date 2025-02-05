Another fast-paced cricket tournament is upon us, where several legends and international stars will be in action during this year's Legend 90 League 2025, which will be held in India, and run from February 9 to February 16. A total of seven teams — Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings — to win the coveted trophy. Legend 90 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List, Teams of Inaugural 90-Ball-Per-Side Cricket Tournament.

As the name suggests, the matches will be 90 balls per side and shorter than The Hundred, which is played in England. The league stage will consist of 21 matches, after which the top two teams will meet in the tournament finale. The competition will see former Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu team up with international players like Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Matt Prior, Dwayne Bravo, and Shakib Al Hasan in respective sides. Fans wondering where they can find live telecast and online streaming viewing options can read below.

Where to Watch Legend 90 League 2025 Matches?

The official broadcast partner for Legend 90 League 2025 in India are Sony Sports Network, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options for the 90-ball tournament, fans can read below.

How to Watch Legend 90 League 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

FanCode holds the digital rights of Legend 90 League 2025 in India and will provide live online streaming viewing options on their app and website. However, fans will need an INR 89 pass to view all live matches of the 90-ball tournament online.

