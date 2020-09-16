ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming: England and Australia will meet in the third and deciding ODI on September 16at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match series is currently poised at 1-1 and both the sides must leave no stones unturned to win the final game. Aaron Finch’s men will be gutted with their performance in the last game and must eye to redeem themselves. On the other hand, the Three Lions should rectify their batting failure in the first two games to register another triumph. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast, venue, time and other details of ENG vs AUS match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. England vs Australia Manchester, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

Jofra Archer has been the standout performer for England so far in the series with six wickets and he must be eyeing replicate his heroics once again. Surprisingly, batting has been an area for England. Jason Roy hasn’t played a significant knock from a long time while veteran duo Joe Root and Eoin Morgan haven’t fire either. Speaking of Australia, skipper Aaron Finch has looked in good touch but his partner-in-crime David Warner has looked clueless against Archer’s thunderbolts. Bowlers have done a good job for the visitors so far. However, their new knack of collapsing out of the blue has already costed them two games in the tour. England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020: Aaron Finch vs Jofra Archer and Other Exciting Mini Battles.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place on September 16, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and it has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 1:00 pm local time).

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can live telecast the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for ENG vs AUS 2020 series in India. Fans can follow live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast with Hindi commentary.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are unable to watch the England vs Australia match live on television, you can catch the live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI match online on its mobile app as well on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow the live-action as live streaming will also be available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also be providing live-action online. England could field an unchanged side while Australia are likely to make two changes.

Notably, England haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series since June 2018 and they would like to extend their record. At the same time, the Men in Yellow have a great chance to break the streak of the World Champions.

