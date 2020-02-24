Live Cricket Streaming of Bahrain vs Maldives, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series BAH vs MLD Match

Image for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bahrain will square off against Maldives in ACC Western Region Series T20 match no 8 on February 24, 2020. The game will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman. This will be the fourth game of Group A where other participants are Oman and Qatar. While Group B consists of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Maldives lost to Qatar by 106 runs in their opening game, on the other hand, Bahrain lost to the home team Oman by eight wickets in their first game of the on-going tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of BAH vs MLD T20 match of ACC Western Region Series 2020. Bahrain Vs Maldives, Cricket Score 8th T20 Match.

Maldives were completely outplayed by Qatar team in the first match of the series where their batsmen managed to score only 90 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. They made 90 runs in their chase of 197 runs target. Speaking about Bahrain they too played like weak minnows as they managed to put up a target of only 84 runs, which Oman easily chased down in 13.2 overs. Both teams will have to work on their batting and gain back some momentum in their upcoming game, this will indeed be the clash of two weak side of Group A.

When to Watch Bahrain vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Bahrain and Maldives will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 24, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bahrain vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sadly, there will be no live telecast available of Bahrain vs Maldives match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bahrain vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Bahrain vs Maldives will also not be available. However, fans shouldn't get dishearten as BAH vs MLD T20 Match 2020 of ACC Western Region Series can be followed online with the ball by ball commentary on LatestLY by clicking here.

ACC Western Region 2020 series has started from February 23 and it will end on February 27, 2020. Eight teams are divided into two groups, where top two sides from Group A and Group B will qualify for semis. Both Bahrain and Maldives will have to win their upcoming game to stay alive in this series.