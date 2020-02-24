Live Cricket Streaming of Oman vs Qatar, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series OMN vs QAT Match

Oman National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Oman and Qatar will lock horns in the Match 6 of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on February 24 (Monday). Both the sides have clinched their opening games of the tournament and will eye to extend their good run in the forthcoming game too. However, one winning streak is surely going to get broken in this match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of Oman vs Qatar T20 match can scroll down below for more details. Oman Vs Qatar, Cricket Score 6th T20 Match.

Speaking of both the teams’ performance in their first match, Kamran Khan scored a 53-ball 88 while opening the Qatar innings against Maldives and riding on his specular show, Qatar went on to register a comprehensive victory by 106 runs. On the other hand, Oman’s opening game in the tournament was against Bahrain. Skipper Khawar Ali showcased his all-round blitzes and made the match a one-sided affair. As a result, Qatar went to win the game by eight wickets with more than six overs to spare. Now, let’s look at the live streaming of the game.

When to Watch Oman vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Oman and Qatar will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 24, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Oman vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of Oman vs Qatar match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Oman vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Oman vs Qatar will not be available. Fans can follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball updates and commentary of the games in the ACC Western Region tournament.

Eight teams are participating in the ACC Western Region T20 2020 competition which are divided into two pools. Group A consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran while Group B contains Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Maldives. The top two sides of both the groups will advance towards the semi-finals of the tournament and subsequently, the finalists and champions will be decided.