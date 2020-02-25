Live Cricket Streaming of Iran vs Kuwait, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series IRN vs KUW Match

Iran batsman in action. (Photo Credits: @ACCMedia1/Twitter)

Iran and Kuwait cricket teams go head to head in the Group B match of ACC Western Region T20 tournament. This is the last group stage match of the tournament and the line-ups for the semi-finals are all but confirmed. Kuwait and Iran are placed on the third and fourth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online of Iran vs Kuwait cricket match, then scroll down for all the information. Iran vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score T20 Match.

With one win from two matches, Kuwait's chances of making it to the semi-finals depend largely on the result of the United Arab Emirates vs Saudi Arab. If UAE beat Saudi Arabia it will open the doors for Kuwait and a win against Iran in this fixture will see them advance to the semis.

When to Watch Iran vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Iran and Kuwait will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat in Oman on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time. ACC Western Region T20 2020 Points Table.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Iran vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the clash between Iran and Kuwait match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Iran vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

Good news for fans is that despite no official broadcasters of the tournament available, the live streaming Iran vs Kuwait will be provided to fans for free. The live online cricket streaming will be available on ACC's (Asian Cricket Council) YouTube channel. Fans can also catch IRN vs KUW T20 Match 2020 online with the ball by ball commentary on LatestLY by clicking here.

If Saudi Arabia go on to defeat UAE, then Kuwait will have to make sure to beat Iran by a specific margin to topple Saudi Arabia on net run-rate. Iran have a slight chance of making it to the semis as well. First, they should hope for UAE's big win over Saudi Arabia and then beat Kuwait by a big margin. If at all it happens, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran will be left with two points each and the team with better run-rate will progress.