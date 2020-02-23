Live Cricket Streaming of England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG W vs SA W on TV and Online

England Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, England and South Africa women’s teams go head to head. This will be a Group B match and both the teams will play their first game of the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of England vs South Africa in ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020, can scroll down below for more details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

England and South Africa will be looking to open their T20 World Cup 2020 campaign on a winning note. England, ranked number two in the T20 rankings, start as favourites over sixth-rank South Africa. England come into the match with a win in three out of their five last games. South Africa, on the other hand, have won just one match.

England W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England Women’s vs South Africa Women’s match in Group B will start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:00 pm local time. The match will be played on February 23, 2020 (Saturday) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

England W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of England Women’s vs South Africa Women’s match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

England W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of England Women’s vs South Africa Women’s match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.