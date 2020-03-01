Live Cricket Streaming of England Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG W vs WI W on TV and Online

England Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / England Cricket)

England and West Indies women’s team take on each other in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. This is the Group B encounter and things in the group are heating up as teams eye semi-final berth. Both the semis spot in Group B are up for grabs and all teams except Thailand are in contention. Meanwhile, if you are looking at the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ENG W vs WI W match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

England are placed second on the Group B points table and have won two out of their three matches. This is England’s last group sage match and the team will be looking seal the semis place. If England lose this match, it will keep the group wide open for semis qualification.

England W vs West Indies W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England Women vs West Indies Women Match 16 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:00 pm local time on March 1, 2020 (Sunday).

England W vs West Indies W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The England vs West Indies encounter in Women’s T2I World Cup will be live telecast on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of ENG W vs WI W match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

England W vs West Indies W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the England Women vs West Indies Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the hotstar.com page and live stream the ENG W vs WI W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

West Indies, on the other hand, are placed on third spot and have won one and lost as many matches. This is a must-win game for the former champions and they will be looking to dish out their best game.