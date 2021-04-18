Netherlands take on Malaysia in match 2 of the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday (April 18). The Dutch side made a disappointing start to the tournament, suffering a nine-wicket loss against hosts Nepal in the opening clash. On the other hand, this will be Malaysia’s first match in the series and they’ll like to kick-start their campaign on a winning note. However, their job won’t be easy with Netherlands aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the MAL vs NED match. This Day That Year: ICC Revisits Herschelle Gibbs’ Six Sixes Against Netherlands (Watch Video).

Malaysia last played international matches at the ACC Eastern Regional T20 in Bangkok in March last year. Hence, this will be their first assignment after the COVID-19 halt and it would be interesting to see how they come together as a unit. On the other hand, Netherlands should take learning from their recent defeat against Nepal to bounce back in the upcoming fixture. As the encounter gets lined-up, let’s look at the match-timing, venue and other relevant information.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Malaysia vs Netherlands match in Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 18, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST, and 12:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

In India, Eurosport holds the official broadcasting rights of the Tri-Nation T20I Series. Hence, fans can switch to Eurosport to catch the live telecast of Malaysia vs Netherlands match on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series?

Fans in India can follow the MAL vs NED T20 match live along with highlight videos on the FanCode app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).