It's been 14 years that Herschelle Gibbs slammed six sixes in international cricket. He became the first cricketer to slam six sixes in international cricket. This was when South Africa played against Netherlands. ICC revisited the moments on social media with a tweet. Check it out below:

🚀 Gibbs goes wild! 14 years ago today, @hershybru became the first player to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket 🙌pic.twitter.com/CgAA0R1jpo — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)