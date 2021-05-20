After a victory in the first One-Day International (ODI), an upbeat Netherlands side would be looking to continue with their dominance when they take on Scotland in the second and final match of the series on Thursday. Scotland, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level in the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century.

The series opener was reduced to 33 overs per side due to rain but Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd didn't let any of that hamper his performance as he cracked a stunning 82 to propel his side to 163/8. The Dutch bowlers then turned up with a disciplined performance, restricting Scotland to 149/8 with Vivian Kingma and Paul Van Meerken taking three and two wickets respectively.

When to Watch Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam on May 20, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST, and 01:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland tour of Netherlands 2021 in India. Hence fans won't be able to catch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI on their TV channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 Match?

However, Fans in India can follow the Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI 2021 live along with highlight videos on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to get the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Scotland match but will need to pay a nominal fee first.

Squads

Netherlands: Tobias Visee(w), Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Pieter Seelaar(c), Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar

Scotland: Matthew Cross(w), Kyle Coetzer(c), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Adrian Neill.

