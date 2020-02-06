Live Cricket Streaming of Oman vs United States of America ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series OMA vs USA Match

USA Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oman will take on United States of America in match 26 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 6, 2020 (Thursday). This is a clash between the top two teams in the points table as the USA are first with 12 points from eight games while Oman occupy the second spot with 10 points from seven games. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Oman vs USA can scroll down below for more details. Oman Vs USA, Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

This is the fifth tri-series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 which is being played in Nepal and Oman won the first game of the series against the hosts by 18 runs. After being asked to bat first, Oman were restricted to mere 197 runs in the quota of 50 overs but then put on a clinical bowling display as they bowled out the hosts for 179 runs. Zeeshan Maqsood was the star with the ball as hw took three wickets for 30 runs while Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah bagged a couple of wickets for themselves. Mohammad Nadeem showed his class with the bat for the visitors as he scored a fighting knock of 69 runs.

When to Watch Oman vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and USA will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 6, 2020 (Thursday). The clash is scheduled to start at 09:15 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Viewers in Nepal can watch the match live on Kantipur TV HD Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for this match as there are no official broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match

With no live telecast of Oman vs USA in India, fans can still follow the match via live streaming is available in India. Fans can check Kantipur TV HD's live streaming option from here, to catch Nepal vs Oman cricket match online. In India, the live streaming of the clash will be available on the FanCode app and the official website.

The United States of America are top of the group and will look to put some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack with a win in this match. Oman, on the other hand, could go level on points with leaders USA with a victory.