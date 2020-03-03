Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK W vs THA W on TV and Online

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan and Thailand meet in the match 19 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Both Pakistan and Thailand are out of semi-finals contention and now will be looking for a consolation win. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Pakistan vs Thailand women's T20 live streaming online, then scroll down for all the details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

Pakistan's World Cup campaign got off to a great start after defeating West Indies. However, Pakistan lost to South Africa and England and thus failed to qualify for the semis. Pakistan will now want to finish their world cup on a high.

Pakistan W vs Thailand W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 19 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan Women's vs Thailand Women's match in Group B will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time. The match will be played on March 03, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

Pakistan W vs Thailand W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 19 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of Pakistan Women's vs Thailand Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

Pakistan W vs Thailand W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 19 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of Pakistan Women's vs Thailand Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Thailand, on the other hand, made their debut in the T20 World Cup but failed to register their first win. The newcomers will be looking to put up a fight in this fixture and make it a memorable outing.