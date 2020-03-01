Live Cricket Streaming of Thailand vs Malaysia, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series THA vs MAL Cricket Match

Representational Image (Photo Credits :Wikimedia Commons)

The fourth match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 2030 will see Thailand locking horns with Malaysia. The match will be played on March 1 (Sunday) at the Tertdhai Cricket Stadium in Bangkok. Both sides have made contrasting starts in the ongoing tournament but will aim to clinch the upcoming encounter. Thailand met Singapore in the opening clash of the event in which they were outplayed in all the three departments and lost the game by 43 runs. On the other hand, Malaysia looked horns with Nepal in the second game and registered a 22-run triumph. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of THA vs MAL match. Thailand Vs Malaysia, Cricket Score 4th T20 Match.

Thailand and Malaysia are the two of the five teams participating in this Championship. Nepal, Singapore and Hong Kong being the other three sides. Each team will meet each other once and the side accumulating the most number of points will be declared the winner. In case, two sides have the same number of points then the winner will be decided on the basis of net run rate. Now, let's look at the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of the game.

When to Watch Thailand vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

ACC Eastern Region T20 Series match between Thailand and Malaysia will be played on March 1, 2020 (Sunday) at the Tertdhai Cricket Stadium in Bangkok. The THA vs MAL T20 match is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and at 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Thailand vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, the live telecast of ACC Eastern Region T20 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20 series. Fans, however, must not worry as they can catch the live action of Thailand vs Malaysia match online, more on that below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Thailand vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Cricket crazy fans, as well as the fans of both Thailand and Singapore, can watch the live stream of Thailand vs MalaysiaT20 match of ACC Eastern Region 2020 T20 series on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. The live online streaming of the cricket match will be available on FanCode mobile app as well. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of THA vs MAL.

Going by the recent performances of both the sides, Malaysia will definitely step into the encounter as favourites and will eye to clinch the clash. On the other hand, Thailand will have to put on an extraordinary effort in order to cause a turnaround.