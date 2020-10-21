Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) left Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dejected and almost half-dead after restricting them to 84-8 in 20 overs, which is the lowest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history for a side not bowled out as well as batting first. Kings XI Punjab (92/8) held the record for the lowest score for a team not bowled out while Mumbai Indians (94/8) held the record for the lowest score for a team batting first and not bowled out. From how they were going, KKR looked like they would beat RCB’s record for the lowest total in IPL history. But Eoin Morgan’s 30 helped KKR cross the 50-run mark. Let us take a look at the five lowest score in IPL history. KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

RCB, who were bowled for 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017 still holds the record for the lowest total ever scored in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals follows close at second while Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) have posted the third and fourth lowest totals. KKR is fifth after being bowled out for 67 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2008.

Lowest Team Totals in IPL

Team Total Overs Inns Opposition Ground Match Date RCB 49 9.4 2 v KKR Kolkata 23 Apr 2017 Royals 58 15.1 2 v RCB Cape Town 18 Apr 2009 Daredevils 66 13.4 2 v Mum Indians Delhi 6 May 2017 Daredevils 67 17.1 1 v Kings XI Mohali 30 Apr 2017 KKR 67 15.2 1 v Mum Indians Mumbai 16 May 2008

Meanwhile, KKR’s score of 84 runs is the 17th lowest total in the history of the IPL. KKR captain Eoin Morgan opted to bat first. But KKR were off to a worse start after losing Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana in successive deliveries in the second over. Soon they were reeling at 3/3 and went to 14/3 at the end of the four overs with Mohammed Siraj running wild with his length and movement.

