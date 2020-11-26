Colombo Kings will play Kandy Tuskers in the first of the much anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. Both teams will look to start the T20 franchise league with a win. The Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, which will host all the matches in the tournament. Both teams have a number of big stars in their team and they will hope they can fire and lead their side to a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the CK vs KT clash should scroll down for all details. LPL 2020 Schedule: Lanka Premier League to Be Staged in Hambantota from November 26 to December 17.

Kandy Tuskers are captained by Kusal Perera and have the likes of Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn and Brandan Taylor in their side. Steyn, who replaced Sohail Tanvir in the squad after the latter tested COVID-19 positive, is however not available for the first two matches due to quarantine protocols. The Colombo Kings are captained by Sri Lanka great Angelo Mathews and have power-hitters like Andre Russell, Dinesh Chandimal, Ravinderpal Singh in their side.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs KT LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

LPL 2020 is the first domestic franchise T20 league in Sri Lanka since the Sri Lanka Premier League which was last held in 2012. The first edition of the Lanka Premier League was initially supposed to be held in August but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Colombo Kings Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Kandy Tuskers Squad: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor.

