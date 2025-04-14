Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host struggling five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on April 14. The Lucknow-based franchise is in good form. The likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have taken the responsibility in the batting department, which has helped them till now. A collective effort in the bowling has put them in a decent position in the IPL 2025 standings. In their previous outing at home, LSG thrashed former champions Gujarat Titans by six wickets. A victory over the five-time champions will put them in a commanding position. CSK Batting Memes Go Viral As Chennai Super Kings Score Just 103/9 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. After defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their first match, nothing has gone CSK's way till now. The Super Kings have lost five consecutive matches. This is the first time they have lost five consecutive games in the IPL. MS Dhoni's return as CSK captain didn't change the fortunes for CSK. They suffered a crushing defeat against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Another loss will put them in a worrying spot.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other in five matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Chennai have won one game, whereas Lucknow have secured three victories. One match ended without a result.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Nicholas Pooran Noor Ahmad Aiden Markram MS Dhoni Digvesh Rathi Ravindra Jadeja

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Battles

Lucknow Super Giants batters Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram are in superb form alongside Mitchell Marsh. These three have led from the front, which has solidified Lucknow's batting attack. However, they will be challenged by Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad. The leg-spinner is in sensational form and will be the biggest threat against them. LSG youngster Digvesh Rathi, who has been in headlines for his "notebook" celebration, has been in superb form with the ball. He will be the biggest threat against a struggling Chennai Super Kings batting attack.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 14. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs CSK live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Ravi Ashwin’s YouTube Channel To Stop Featuring CSK's IPL 2025 Reviews and Previews After Facing Criticism Over Panelist Questioning Franchise’s Decision To Sign Noor Ahmad.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Impact Players

Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, and Rahul Tripathi could be used as the Impact Player by Chennai Super Kings. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are using their Impact Player very smartly. Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, and Shamar Joseph are the potential choices for the host.

