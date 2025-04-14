Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chennai Super Kings have undoubtedly been the worst team to feature so far in this season’s Indian Premier League and there are so many problems at the franchisee that it is hard not to write them off already. The Yellow Army put in a disastrous performance against Kolkata in their last game as they folded out for 103, batting first. Both their batting and bowling has taken a beating and as they gear up to face Lucknow this evening, a change is needed. Opponents Lucknow are fourth and have been securing points despite not hitting top gear. They are on a three game winning streak and will feel confident here. IPL 2025: Stephen Fleming Backs MS Dhoni Despite CSK’s Four Consecutive Losses Ahead of LSG Clash, Says ‘He Is Not a Soothsayer; He Hasn’t Got a Magic Wand’.

Nicholas Pooran is a constant performer for Lucknow this season and he has 31 sixes to his name already. The participation of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh remains a challenge with his daughter being unwell. If he is ruled out again, expect Himmat Singh to continue in the team. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi have taken wickets consistently in the campaign and the duo will be the players to watch out for in the bowling unit.

MS Dhoni’s return as the skipper of Chennai proved to be a game to forget for the IPL veteran and he will be keen to make amends this evening. Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, and Vijay Shankar have all failed with the bat and without the top order performing, Chennai cannot expect to reverse their misfortunes. Their bowling too has been below par with the likes of Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmed not having the kind of impact expected from them.

When is LSG vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In-form Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Ayush Mhatre Set to Join Chennai Super Kings For Remainder of IPL 2025 As Replacement of Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad: Report.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Lucknow at home should secure an easy win against a side playing with zero confidence.

