Lucknow Super Giants square off against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. On paper, both these teams are almost equally power-packed with superstars but form-wise, things have been pretty contrasting. Chennai Super Kings, after winning their first match against Mumbai Indians on March 23, have suffered five back-to-back defeats, the first time it has happened in the history of the tournament. The five-time champions just have not been able to find their groove and get going as they have been totally outplayed by their opponents and are in desperate need of a reversal of fortunes to stay alive in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni did take up captaincy of Chennai Super Kings after an elbow injury forced Ruturaj Gaikwad to be sidelined for the season but that hardly had an impact with the five-time champions slumping to a heavy defeat against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. LSG vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 30.

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in contrast have found form in their last three matches. Wins over Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have surely put their IPL 2025 back on track and they will hope to come out on top against a beleaguered Chennai Super Kings at home. A victory for Lucknow Super Giants would make them the first team to get 10 points this season and with the matches coming thick and fast, they will look to keep that form going. LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 30.

Lucknow Weather Live Updates for LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

The weather in Lucknow will be pretty clear for the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. So far, it has not rained in any of the games in IPL 2025 and that streak is likely to continue with this contest. The temperature is expected to be around 26 to 34 degrees Celsius and fans can expect a bit of humidity in the evening.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Unlike the previous seasons where batting was tough, this time the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has produced some high scores. Fans can expect a similar surface to what was used against Gujarat Titans, for the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match as well. Batters will have value for their shots with the outfield being a pretty quick one. The team that wins the toss would ideally want to chase with their being chances of dew later on in the evening.

