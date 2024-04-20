Lucknow Super Giants came up with a dominant performance, especially with the bat to defeat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2024 on April 19. The KL Rahul-led outfit entered this contest on the back of two consecutive losses and were up against a side which had found form and was looking good. But by the end of the night, it was the home team which came out on top. Captain Rahul was the star performer for his team as he smashed 82 runs off 53 balls, anchoring the run chase to perfection as Lucknow Super Giants won with an over to spare to pick up their fourth win of the season. For CSK, it was a third loss of the tournament. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The victory for the Lucknow Super Giants was orchestrated by their bowlers, who kept the Chennai Super Kings batters in check for a good part of the first innings. The LSG bowlers regularly picked up wickets and did not let the CSK batters settle down and aim for a big total. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to bat at number four and that move seemed to work for CSK as he scored an unbeaten 57 off 40 balls when others failed to hang around for long. Had it not been for Moeen Ali's 30 off 20 and a sparkling 28* off just nine balls from MS Dhoni, CSK could have fallen well short of what they eventually got (176/6). For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the best bowler with figures of 2/16 in three overs. MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

In response, CSK needed some early wickets to put pressure on the batters but that did not happen. Instead, it was LSG skipper Rahul who took the game by the scruff of the neck and controlled the second innings with a stroke-filled 82 off 53 balls. Rahul struck nine fours and three sixes and formed a 134-run partnership with Quinton de Kock (54 off 43) and their stand took the game away from CSK. The visiting side did manage to dismiss both openers, but the result was a mere formality after the big opening partnership. Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha’s Smartwatch Sends Noise Alert Notification As MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

LSG vs CSK Stat Highlights:

#KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock registered the highest partnership for any wicket at this venue (134)

#This was also the second-highest partnership for LSG for any wicket in IPL history

#LSG registered their highest successful run chase in IPL history as they chased down 177 runs

#KL Rahul completed 5000 runs in the IPL

#He also scored his 35th IPL half-century

#Quinton de Kock scored his 23rd fifty in IPL

#Ravindra Jadeja scored his third IPL fifty

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings square off once again on April 23. While LSG would like to make it two wins out of two matches against the reigning champions, CSK would hope to bounce back and win the reverse fixture.

