Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first match of the double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 12. Talking about the Gujarat Titans, the Shubman Gill-led side is at the top of the IPL 2025 standings. They have secured four victories in five league stage matches. The Gujarat-based franchise has been incredible in the last four games and will be keen to continue their good form in the upcoming match against the LSG. A victory over Lucknow will put them in the commanding position in the IPL 2025 standings. LSG vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 26.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are placed in the middle of the IPL 2025 points table. Having won three games in five matches has helped them to stay in a decent position. They thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match, which will give them a huge boost when they face the strong Gujarat side. A victory over the Shubman Gill-led side will make them jump into the top half of the IPL 2025 standings.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants have a poor record against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League so far. Out of five games, Gujarat have won four, whereas Lucknow have come out victorious on one occasion.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Mitchell Marsh Nicholas Pooran Digvesh Rathi Mohammed Siraj Sai Sudharsan

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

All eyes will be on Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Siraj and Lucknow Super Giants ace batters Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Siraj has been in sensational form with the ball, whereas Pooran and Marsh have showcased their class with the bat for the LSG. If Siraj removes both the dangerous batters, Lucknow could be in serious trouble. Lucknow's star spinner Digvesh Rathi has been the match-winner for his team. The rising youngster, who has a fearless attitude, will be the biggest threat to the Gujarat Titans batters.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG vs GT IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

In the Indian Premier League 2025 season, impact players have played a key role, which has made matches more thrilling. Gujarat Titans have Washington Sundar and Mahipal Lomror in their ranks. Lucknow Super Giants have Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as their impact players who could change the momentum in their team's favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).