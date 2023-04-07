Umran Malik means business and the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, known for clocking high pace consistently, bowled another such delivery during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler clocked 149.3 kmph to catch the edge of Pandya's bat with Anmolpreet Singh behind the stumps taking a good catch. Umran Malik Cleans Up Devdutt Padikkal With 149 Kmph Delivery During SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Match, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video).

Umran Malik Clocks 149.3 kmph

Umran Malik bowled a 149.3kmph delivery to dismiss Krunal Pandya. The fastest delivery of the match! pic.twitter.com/fcHyPeaAXY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2023

Fastest Delivery in LSG vs SRH Match

Umran Malik's fastest delivery of the match - 149.3 Kmph! pic.twitter.com/JasBzsawTv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 7, 2023

