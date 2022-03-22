Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released theme song featuring Badshah ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The song is directed and choreographed by Remo Dsouza. The theme song also features LSG jersey for the IPL 2022.

LSG Jersey

Lucknow Supergiants jersey for IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/y9n4oDGCH7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2022

