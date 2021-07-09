Malta and Belgium continue to battle it out in the five-game Twenty-20 series. The 3rd T20 clash between Malta and Belgium will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on July 09, 2021 (Friday). The teams are currently tied after the opening two matches and will be looking to get ahead. Meanwhile, fans searching for Malta vs Belgium, 3rd T20 live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

The teams faced each other in the opening two games yesterday and shared the spoils, winning a match each. Malta started off as the better of the two side’s winning the first clash by six wickets but Belgium rallied back in the following game, registering a 10-wicket win. Teams chasing have had success so far in the series and once again both outfits will look to do the same if possible in the third clash.

When Is Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 Clash 2021? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 clash will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex in Marsa, Malta on July 09, 2021 (Friday). Only one game will be played on the day and it has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 Clash 2021 on TV?

The Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 match won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the five-game T20 series in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 Clash 2021?

Fans can enjoy the Malta vs Belgium 3rd T20 match on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

