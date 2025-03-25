Born on July 3, 1998, Manimaran Siddharth is featuring in the Lucknow Super Giants jersey yet again in IPL 2025, after playing in IPL 2024 for three matches. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner grabs the attention of almost every cricket fan who watches him play with his rare and special ability to swing the spinning balls he delivers. Playing his first game of IPL 2025, coming in as an impact player, he picked two seasoned batters of the Delhi Capitals camp, Sameer Rizvi and the destructive Tristan Stubbs in the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 1 Wicket in Nail-Biting IPL 2025 Encounter.

M Siddharth represents the Tamil Nadu cricket team in the domestic season, and has been the side's frequent wicket-taker when given a chance. In IPL, the 26-year-old has been a part of three franchises to date but has only received the opportunity to represent one to date, the Lucknow Super Giants. Manimaran Siddharth had a quite impressive spell, picking two big wickets in the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match, though a bit costly at 2-39 in four overs.

Manimaran Siddharth Quick Facts

#Manimaran Siddharth was born on July 3, 1998

#The first team to select Manimaran Siddharth in IPL was Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020

#Manimaran Siddharth was also a part of the Delhi Capitals side in IPL 2021

#Manimaran Siddharth played his debut in First Class cricket for Tamil Nadu on December 9, 2019, against Karnataka

#Manimaran Siddharth's IPL debut match was in IPL 2024

#The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match is the first time Manimaran Siddharth took more than a wicket in the league

Manimaran Siddharth's rare ability to swing the ball while spinning is definitely praiseworthy. He has only played in four IPL games till now, managing only a wicket in the first season. He has started the second season with two wickets already, and hopes are said to build high despite the loss.

