The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6. The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, fans can read below to get the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the clash. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: India Move to Top Spot Following 88-Run Victory Against Pakistan, Australia Second.

Both New Zealand and South Africa would be heading into the NZ vs SA ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match seeking their first points of the tournament. The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team had suffered a big 89-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia, while Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa National Cricket Team had a forgettable batting performance and was thoroughly outplayed by the England Women's National Cricket Team in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign opener. Sophie Devine Scores Ninth Century in Women’s ODI Cricket, 36-Year-Old Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Izzy Gaze (NZ-W), Sinalo Jafta (SA-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Suzie Bates (NZ-W) and Georgia Plimmer (NZ-W)

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) and Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

Who Will Win NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match presents a pretty evenly-matched contest between two teams and this clash is undoubtedly set to be an exciting one, given the fact that both sides possess some high-quality match-winners. South Africa might be a bit low on confidence when it comes to their batting, after that horror show wherein they were bowled out for just 69 runs against England and it is here that New Zealand might just have an edge. Expect New Zealand to come out on top in the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

