The best sight for a fast-bowler after breaking stumps is that of a broken bat. England pacer Mark Wood was bowling in his full pace in the opening session of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. During the tenth over of the Sri Lankan innings when the hosts were already two down, Wood was bowling over 90mph and as he broke Angelo Mathews’ bat in to two pieces. Apparently, Mathews had to get his bat replaced. Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get SL vs ENG Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

Wood was bowling fiercely fast throughout the opening session before Joe Root employed spinner Jack Leach and Dom Bess from both the ends. The home side found themselves in trouble inside 11 overs and were three down.

Experienced fast-bowler Stuart Broad struck twice early on as he removed Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis. Spinner Dom Bess then accounted for Kusal Perera as Sri Lanka were left tottering at 25 for three.

Wood's Pacy Act!

Wood Breaks Wood!

Mark Wood broke a wooden bat. Does this count as self-destruction? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 14, 2021

Broken!

Single to Wood - up to 91mph or so right away. I guess that’s why he’s in the side. Some singles here - not sure about this field... Mathews off the mark. England fancy him short. And Wood has definitely broken Mathews’ bat... comprehensive. Then Wood hits Mathews! 25-2 (10) pic.twitter.com/tUhPlUGFid — ByTheMinute Cricket (@ByTheMinCricket) January 14, 2021

Mathews and stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal then helped Sri Lanka bail out of the initial slump with an unbeaten 40-run stand for the fourth wicket before umpires called for lunch break. At luncheon, Sri Lanka were 65 for three with Mathews and Chandimal batting on 17 and 22 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).