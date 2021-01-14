SL vs ENG Live Streaming Online: England’s much-awaited tour of Sri Lanka begins today, January 14. The tour comprises of just two Test matches but will have all the attention for fans. Last year in March, England’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. England will tour India next and this series will be important for them to get adapted to Asian conditions. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the free live streaming online, live telecast of SL vs ENG Test match. SL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021.

England will be without their opener Rory Burns and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Jonny Bairstow will open the innings in absence of Burns. Dom Bess and Jack Leach are likely to feature as spin twins. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will see the return of experienced player Angelo Mathews who will play purely as a batsman.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 match will get underway on January 14, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster for SL vs ENG Test series in India. So fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. The SL vs ENG Test match live streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV. Free live streaming of SL vs ENG on Sony TEN 1 will be available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan.

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone

