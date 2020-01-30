Marylebone Cricket Club to Tour Pakistan for Series of Matches

Kumar Sangakkara (Photo Credits: @bintroo)

Lahore, January 30: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed their squad for next month's Pakistan tour. The MCC is sending a 12-member squad to Lahore next month to play a series of matches, with its President Kumar Sangakkara leading the side.

The concept of the tour to the country has been a long-stated aim of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Speaking on the tour, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) John Stephenson said: "We are thrilled to be able to name a strong squad for this tour, which blends youth and experience for a strong side of high quality."

"We have really appreciated the collaborative approach from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League, which has enabled us to arrange fixtures against sides preparing for this year's PSL tournament as well as to secure the services of some of those participating," he was quoted as saying by the PCB.

MCC's squad includes experienced all-rounder Ravi Bopara, who switched from Essex to Sussex this winter and has most recently been playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Warwickshire contribute three players to the squad with Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Will Rhodes all included. Hannon-Dalby and Rhodes toured Nepal with the MCC in November.

Somerset's Roelof van der Merwe, who will play for Lord's-based London Spirit in the inaugural Hundred competition later this year, is named alongside his Netherlands teammate Fred Klaassen.

Scotland duo Michael Leask and Safyaan Sharif, Leicestershire's Arron Lilley, Kent's Imran Qayyum and Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley will also feature in the squad.

MCC will play two PSL teams -- Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans -- in the T20 format and will also face Pakistan's domestic T20 champions Northern.