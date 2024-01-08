Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Matt Renshaw is the best person to be the next Test opener after David Warner’s retirement. His comments come ahead of Australia set to unveil their two-match Test squad for the series against West Indies starting on January 17. Renshaw averages 29.31 from 14 Tests, and is in a competition with specialist openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, as well as from non-specialist openers in Cameron Green and Steven Smith – to see who partners with Usman Khawaja at the top post Warner’s retirement. ‘Two Chapters Closed and One To Go’ David Warner Reacts After Retiring From ODIs and Tests, Shares Pics From His Farewell Test Match at SCG.

"David Warner has had his say in Marcus Harris and Ricky Ponting has had his say on record with (Cameron) Bancroft. I feel like a left-handed opener in Renshaw is that person with age on his side.

"He maybe doesn’t have the performances of Bancroft at first-class cricket but in many ways, I just feel like he has shown what he can potentially do, and he has that longevity. With a banker like Khawaja, given the form, maybe it’s time to look to the future and groom that individual.

"It’s a gut feel more than anything. Bancroft and Harris are a little older, and you could argue a little wiser but Renshaw gives you that youthful edge, and soon you’re going to have two new openers. I’d prefer to have one of them blooded now.

"His last opportunity in India, for goodness sake, it was horrible batting conditions. Had he played in the final Test in Ahmedabad it could have been a different script before the World Test Championship final. It could be the golden ticket to get his confidence in Test cricket. No one is necessarily banging the door down,"Hayden was quoted as saying by ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

Hayden, who averaged 50.73 from 103 Tests as an opener, also feels Australia should not move Smith to open the batting against the West Indies, a move which hasn’t been given a glowing endorsement by many in the fraternity, including captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald.

"It’s just not going to happen in my opinion. He’s commanded so much respect in the game that we should all listen to what he has to say, but I equally think that’s not the way the Australian cricket team management will go. It certainly doesn’t sound like the way Pat will go.

"I just can’t see how strategically that (Smith opening) is going to work for Cricket Australia. They will need someone more concrete than that. When you look at the success over the last two years of this Test team, it’s been based on a very solid foundation.

"It’s been such a key structure – that number one to four set in stone has been gold for Cricket Australia. I feel it’s not the story. The story is who is going to be the next Australian opener that they’ll pick," he added.

Michael Clarke, former Test skipper, claimed that Smith would be the best Test opener in the in just 12 months and could even break Brian Lara’s world record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

"If he wants to do it, I think they will allow him to do it. Listening to Patty Cummins’ quotes, I think it’s a simple swap. I think Cameron Green is going to come in to open the batting for David Warner unless Steve Smith wants to do it. If he does, they might go Steve Smith to open and Cam Green at No.4 or Green to No.6. David Warner Expresses Ambition To Venture Into Coaching After Test and ODI Retirement.

"e (Smith) is that good a player. It might be that challenge he’s looking for. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good and now he’s got the whole day,"” said Clarke on ESPNCricinfo’s Around the Wicket podcast.

