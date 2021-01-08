Usually when you play against Australia, one might expect a lot of sledging and exchange of nasty words. But now with the passage of time, we do have an exchange of words but nothing nasty. There have been a few instances where the two teams have displayed gestures of sportsman spirit. Today, on day two of the third Test between India and Australia, it was Matthew Wade who displayed sportsman spirit as he fist-bumped Hanuma Vihari. So here’s what happened exactly. Matthew Wade played a few shots which went on to hit Hanuma Vihari who was placed at forward short-leg. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Steve Smith’s 27th Test Century and Other Stats.

The Indian player took to several blows but was successful enough to stop the run flow. The effort by the Indian batsman was hailed by the Australian player and thus he was one step ahead and offered a fist bump to Vihari. Now, this gesture was noticed by the netizens who lauded the Australian for showing sportsmen spirit. The official account of Cricket Australia also shared the video of the incident. Check out the video and the reactions by netizens below:

Matthew wade be like: iss Decade ka Spirit of Cricket Award apun ko chahiye🙄 — Vimal (@Mowgglee) January 8, 2021

That is what is cricket is all about — Krishna Lalukota (@KrishnaLalukota) January 8, 2021

Gentlemen's game — SMRUTI RANJAN LENKA (@lenkasmrutiranj) January 8, 2021

Sportsmanship 👍 — AAKIL (@AakilIshak) January 8, 2021

Talking about day two of the game, Australia made 338 runs in the first innings. The Indian team so far has lost a couple of wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

