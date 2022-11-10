The T20 World Cup 2022 final is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, there are doubts over the fixture as the weather in Melbourne could play spoilsport on the day. There are chances of rain during the summit clash of the showpiece event in Australia. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final, we take a look at Melbourne's weather report and rain forecast. Pakistan Qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Beat New Zealand by Seven Wickets in Semis.

Pakistan have booked their place in the finals of the competition - for the first time since 2009 - with a brilliant win over New Zealand. They will face off against either England or India, who will face off in the second semifinal tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval.

Melbourne Weather for T20 World Cup 2022 Final On November 13, 2022

Melbourne Weather (Source: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia.)

The weather is not great as there is around a 95 per cent chance of rain on the scheduled final day. As per the forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is also a possibility of a thunderstorm along with string winds.

Melbourne Weather for T20 World Cup 2022 Final Reserve Day on November 14, 2022

Melbourne Weather (Source: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia.)

The International Cricket Council have prepared for such a possibility and scheduled a reserve day on November 14, 2022. However, the conditions aren't looking much different the following day as there is also a huge possibility - 95 per cent - of rain.

There have been occasions during the course of the competition where despite heavy rain warnings, the games have not been affected much and were completed to a definitive result.

